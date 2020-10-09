Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: Biomimicry

Published October 9, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
This week's episode of <em>The Thistle & Shamrock </em>features music by John Doyle.
Nature often inspires scientists to create technologies that benefit humanity with innovations known as "biomimicry." Fiona Ritchie follows this notion with music that also takes a leaf out of nature's book, turning towards the natural world for inspiration and sometimes even echoing the sounds of nature. Artists featured include The Bothy Band, Nickel Creek, and John Doyle.

