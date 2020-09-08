Protoje: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Protoje is a not-so-secret treasure who's been a vital force in the reggae revival movement these last several years. Perched in the hills of Irish Town on the fringe of Kingston, Protoje welcomes us into his backyard (which doubles as The Habitat Studio) for a uniquely fresh spin on a Tiny Desk (home) Concert. With a custom-designed set flanked by lush greens and mountains in the distance, this creative backdrop complements the uplifting feeling of Protoje's music. He speaks to his spiritual philosophy and faith on "Deliverance" with a chorus stating, "I hold my order, give my praises / Oh Jah, deliver me through these days, Jah deliver me / Sometimes really hard to go and face it / Oh this life can truly be amazing, amazing." The accompanying songs in this performance, "Strange Happenings" and "Same So", are also featured on his latest and fifth album, In Search of Lost Time.He wraps his performance with his most recognizable chart-topping hit, "Who Knows," which featured Chronixx on the original recording. All in all, the vibes are plentiful and highly in-demand right about now.

SET LIST

"Deliverance"

"Strange Happenings"

"Same So"

"Who Knows"

MUSICIANS

Protoje: vocals; Peter Samaru: drums; Donald Dennis: bass; Lamont Savory: guitar; Sean Roberts: vocals, drum loop, violin

CREDITS

Video by: Yannick Reid Lindsey Lodenquai Travis-John "Habibi" Bailey Aaliyah Hinds; Audio by: Keinotain Johnson Whitson Williams Jnr Fumiaki "Superman" Ogata Kwame Falconer & STT Entertainment & Production Ltd.; Producer: Abby O'Neill; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Maia Stern; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

