Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Benny Sings: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published July 14, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

I've never come across a moderate Benny Sings fan. The Dutch singer-songwriter and producer has maintained a cult following for over 15 years and performed in the United States for the very first time at the Tiny Desk back in 2016. He's released a couple of singles since we've transitioned to Tiny Desk (home) concerts and I felt it was the opportune moment to ask him to take part. Recorded at his studio in Amsterdam, the set list reads like an inventory of quarantine essentials, opening with "Apartment" from last year's Free Nationals LP and closing with "Music." The hook reminds me that I'm not the only one who continues to seek refuge in song. He sings, "Music help me through this / I can't do this on my own / But music help me through this / Whenever I'm down."

SET LIST

  • "Apartment"

  • "Sunny Afternoon"

  • "Music"

    • MUSICIANS

    Benny Sings: vocals, keys; Adam Bar Pereg: keys, vocals; June Fermie: vocals; Bram Wassink: bass; Colin Lee: drums

    CREDITS

    Video By: Benny Sings; Audio By: Benny Sings; Producer: Bobby Carter; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk Concerts
    Bobby Carter
    See stories by Bobby Carter
    More Stories