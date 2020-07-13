Tom Misch And Yussef Dayes: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Producer/guitarist Tom Misch and drummer Yussef Dayes released a surprising and stunning collaborative album earlier this year called What Kinda Music, which I've listened to countless times these past couple months. This Tiny Desk (home) concert — recorded across six different musicians' homes — features two songs from that album, "Nightrider" and "Tidal Wave." On the former, special guest John Mayer provides a closing solo, just as he did at last year's Crossroads Guitar Festival. Also accompanying is longtime Misch collaborator Jordan Rakei and Tom Driessler on bass. "Tidal Wave," featuring Rocco Palladino on bass and Joel Culpepper on backing vocals, is equally hypnotic. Like the album, this short set evokes a dreamy utopia, blending live electronica, psychedelia and avant-garde jazz. The poignant hook of "Tidal Wave" — "Chaos / Throwing midnight like a tidal wave / Raindrops / Filling up your eyes as the water takes the stage" — feels symbolic and resonant with the current state of the world.

SET LIST

"Nightrider"

"Tidal Wave"

MUSICIANS

Tom Misch: vocals, guitar; Yussef Dayes: drums; Tom Driessler: bass; Rocco Palladino: bass; Joel Culpepper: vocals; Jordan Rakei: vocals; John Mayer: guitar

CREDITS

Video By: Joseph Dunn; Audio By: Tom Misch; Producer: Abby O'Neill; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Maia Stern; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.