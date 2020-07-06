Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Dirty Projectors: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Published July 6, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

We've loved Dirty Projectors for more than a dozen years - from the band's Black Flag covers record to the brilliant angular sounds we presented at SXSW, and more recently, a candlelit Tiny Desk concert in 2018. The lineup often shifts, but the creative nature of this band, headed by David Longstreth, doesn't. The band is releasing 5 EPs this year. The lineup for this includes Maia Friedman on vocals, keyboard and guitar, Felicia Douglass on vocals and tabletop percussion, Kristin Slipp on vocals and keytar, and drummer Mike Johnson shaking and tapping all things tiny. It's a band in which any member can take the lead, and that's the beauty here. We see Dirty Projectors change and surprise us with each new song, something so rare and vibrant.

SET LIST

  • "Lose Your Love"

  • "Overlord"

  • "Inner World"

  • "Search For Life"

    • MUSICIANS

    Felicia Douglass: vocals, percussion; Maia Friedman: vocals, keys, guitar; Kristin Slipp: vocals, keytar; David Longstreth: guitar, bass, piano; Mike Daniel Johnson: drums

    CREDITS

    Video By: Tony Giambrone; Producer: Bob Boilen; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

