NPR Music

Hamilton Leithauser & Family: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published June 21, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

This is the most adorable thing you may see all day.

Hamilton Leithauser has gathered his father, his daughters, his wife and two nieces for a family affair that warmed my heart. Known best as the The Walkmen singer, Hamilton Leithauser plays songs from his 2020 solo album, appropriately titled The Loves of Your Life,while the children sing backup and dance on haystacks. Joy exudes. And there's not just one Tiny Desk in the shot — look closely for a second tinier one. Happy Father's Day, everyone.

SET LIST

  • "In a Black Out"

  • "The Garbage Men"

  • "Here They Come"

  • "The Stars of Tomorrow"

  • "Isabella"

    • MUSICIANS

    Hamilton Leithauser: vocals, guitar; Anna Stumpf: congas; Georgiana Leithauser: vocals; Frederika Leithauser: vocals; May McIntosh: vocals; Lucy McIntosh: vocals; Mark Leithauser: harmonica

    CREDITS

    Videographers: Anna Leithauser and Bryan Leithauser; Video Editors: Hamilton Leithauser, Georgiana Leithauser, and Frederika Leithauser; Producer: Bob Boilen; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Maia Stern; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

