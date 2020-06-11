Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

KIRBY: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Sidney Madden
Published June 11, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

"Baby, I almost shook my wig off! But that's what a love song does to you," KIRBY exclaims midway through her Tiny Desk (home) concert. And you know what? She's absolutely right. The music of this Mississippi singer-songwriter carries the most weight when it embraces those slightly disorienting, in-between stages of love's journey, the moments that playfully throw you for a loop.

KIRBY's panache here, bolstered by a yellow bodysuit and blonde afro, is infectious and — just like the sunny backdrop of her manager's LA home — her vocal runs radiate a soft power. Accompanied by Tiny Desk alumni guitarist Justus West and flanked by plenty of plant life, KIRBY leans heavy into love songs off her debut album, Sis. But don't let the throwback pop and doo-wop fool you — these tracks come with a dose of millennial spunk. "New hair, new braids / Nina Simone with a touch of 'Yonce,"she sings on "Kool Aid" with a confident smirk to camera.

Before ending her set, KIRBY welcomes yet another alum of the Tiny Desk, Grammy-nominated Lucky Daye, to join her on "Velvet," a song that stands out on the current season of Insecure for highlighting the beautiful mess of Issa Dee's love life. It's no coincidence that Issa's mishaps fall in line with the starry-eyed tales KIRBY spins in her songs. In both cases, there's an authenticity in admitting not everything's figured out, but living it up anyway.

SET LIST

  • "Kool Aid"

  • "Apple"

  • "Velvet" (feat. Lucky Daye)

    • MUSICIANS

    KIRBY: vocals; Justus West: guitar; Lucky Daye: vocals

    CREDITS

    Videographer: David Karp; Audio Engineer: Kenneth Wright; Producers: Bobby Carter, Sidney Madden; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Maia Stern; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk Concerts
    Sidney Madden
    Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
    See stories by Sidney Madden
    More Stories