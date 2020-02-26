Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: Roots And Branches

Published February 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST
Welsh singer and songwriter Cerys Matthews is featured on this week's show.
Fiona Ritchie explores the evolving sounds of traditional melodies and lyrics that contribute to a new Celtic music. Some of this is inspired by jazz and classical arrangements, while other new sounds are driven by contemporary and world rhythms. Artists include We Banjo 3, Le Vent du Nord and Cerys Matthews.

