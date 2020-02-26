Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.
The Thistle & Shamrock: Roots And Branches
Fiona Ritchie explores the evolving sounds of traditional melodies and lyrics that contribute to a new Celtic music. Some of this is inspired by jazz and classical arrangements, while other new sounds are driven by contemporary and world rhythms. Artists include We Banjo 3, Le Vent du Nord and Cerys Matthews.
