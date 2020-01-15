Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering: Song Connections

Published January 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST
Irish singer and flute player Nuala Kennedy is featured in this week's episode.
Fiona Ritchie is at the Swannanoa Gathering this week and you are invited to join her audience for a conversational musical encounter with Appalachian Balladeer Elizabeth LaPrelle and Irish singer and flute player Nuala Kennedy. Together they explore the connections between old songs and ballads of love, loss and migration that connect Scotland, Ireland and Appalachia.

