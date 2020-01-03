Bringing The World Home To You

Daniel Norgren: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 3, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

I've got to wonder just what Daniel Norgren remembers of his performance at the Tiny Desk. For almost the entirety of his blissful performance, the bluesy Swedish musician kept his eyes tightly shut, as he seemed to tap into old souls to help conjure his tunes. He and his band play music steeped in American roots music, and his delivery recalls the way the Irish singer Van Morrison voices his soulful sounds. I can hear a Southern drawl in these slow, mournful songs.

Daniel Norgren has been self-releasing his analog recordings for nearly a dozen years. At the Tiny Desk, he and his band sampled music from three different records — the oldest of which, "Moonshine Got Me," comes from his 2011 EP Black Vultures. His body sways and writhes as he and his band create a dream state calming enough to slow the day's hectic pace to a crawl. Take a seat on a comfy couch and have a listen.

SET LIST

  • "Putting My Tomorrows Behind"

  • "Everything You Know Melts Away Like Snow"

  • "Moonshine Got Me"

    • MUSICIANS

    Daniel Norgren: vocals, piano, guitar; Anders Grahn: upright bass, vocals; Andreas Filipsson: guitar, vocals; Erik Berntsson: drums, vocals

    CREDITS

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative director: Bob Boilen; Audio engineers: Josh Rogosin, Patrick Boyd; Editor: Jack Corbett; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, CJ Riculan, Nick Michael, Jack Corbett; Associate producer: Bobby Carter; Executive producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Catie Dull/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
