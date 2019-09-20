Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Y La Bamba: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published September 20, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

Luz Elena Mendoza has such a far-reaching creative spirit that it's almost impossible to confine her to a single musical identity. Which is why she's one of just a handful of artists who've been invited back to the Tiny Desk to offer a revised musical vision.

When she was here last with the band Y La Bamba, it was a vocal-heavy, folk outfit. The band's sound has always been about vocals and her music has become even more so over the years.

Now she's assembled a different crew with two electric guitars and keyboards that are layered underneath her passionate vocals. And for this turn behind the desk, having played together night after night results in a musical mind-meld that is heard in how the songs seamlessly morph from one to another.

Y La Bamba's albums are meticulously crafted sonic treats with her vocals layered like a choir made with a single voice. But in our offices, she called on vocalist Isabeau Waia'u Walker to replicate their distinct sound. "Paloma Negra" benefits from the voices of the entire band in a high-energy mediation on rhythm and voice.

There is a bruja energy and spirit to their performance, and not in the negative connotation that is the Spanish word for "witch." In Luz Elena Mendoza's hands a brujeriaspirit is all about conjuring the kind of magic that took place on this video.

SET LIST

  • "Paloma Negra"

  • "Rios Sueltos"

  • "Bruja de Brujas"

  • "Cuatro Crazy"

    • MUSICIANS

    Ryan Oxford: vocals, guitar; Luz Elena Mendoza: vocals, guitar; Julia Mendiolea: vocals, keys; Isabeau Waia'u Walker: vocals; Miguel Jimenez-Cruz: drums; Zachary Teran: vocals, bass

    CREDITS

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Beck Harlan; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Beck Harlan, Kara Frame, CJ Riculan, Maia Stern; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Production Assistant: Paul Georgoulis; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Shuran Huang/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk Concerts
    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
    See stories by Felix Contreras
    More Stories