Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Ty Dolla $ign Pays Tribute To Mac Miller At The Tiny Desk

By Bobby Carter
Published August 8, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today, Aug. 8, marks the one-year anniversary of when NPR Music published the late Mac Miller's Tiny Desk. Last week, Ty Dolla $ign visited NPR headquarters to record a fantastic Tiny Desk concert of his own that will air in its entirety soon. But once we wrapped the taping, something special happened: I reminded Ty that he sat at the desk almost a year to the day that his friend, Mac, delivered what would be one of his final performances.

The band paused and huddled. They mulled over a few notes in a matter of seconds then gave me a signal that they were ready. The room was silenced and the cameras started rolling again.

Here's Ty performing a moving rendition of his 2016 collaboration with Mac, "Cinderella" from Mac's fourth studio album, The Divine Feminine. Ty's flanked by two close friends of Mac, Thundercat on bass and Justus West on guitar, both of whom played at the Tiny Desk with the Pittsburgh-born rapper a year ago.

SET LIST

  • "Cinderella"

    • MUSICIANS

    Ty Dolla $ign: vocals; Thundercat: bass; Justus West: guitar; Cory Henry: keys; Aliandro Prawl: keys; Mike Moore: drums; Ant Clemons: vocals

    CREDITS

    Producers: Bobby Carter, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, James Willetts; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri, CJ Riculan, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Paul Georgoulis; Photo: Bob Boilen/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk ConcertsNPR News
    Bobby Carter
    See stories by Bobby Carter
    More Stories