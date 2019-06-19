The Thistle & Shamrock: New Releases And Debuts

Step into summer by tuning into some of the fresh new music recently arrived at The Thistle & Shamrock offices in the U.S. and Scotland. Fiona Ritchie handpicks newly-hatched releases from debuting artists that have caught her ear as well as the latest from musicians who frequent her playlists. Be among the first to hear what's sprouting from Fiona's music inbox.

