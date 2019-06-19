Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: New Releases And Debuts

Published June 19, 2019 at 8:01 AM EDT
Dàimh is featured in this week's episode of <em>The Thistle & Shamrock.</em>
Dàimh is featured in this week's episode of <em>The Thistle & Shamrock.</em>

Step into summer by tuning into some of the fresh new music recently arrived at The Thistle & Shamrock offices in the U.S. and Scotland. Fiona Ritchie handpicks newly-hatched releases from debuting artists that have caught her ear as well as the latest from musicians who frequent her playlists. Be among the first to hear what's sprouting from Fiona's music inbox.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts
More Stories