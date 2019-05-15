Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Magos Herrera and Brooklyn Rider: Tiny Desk Concert

By Tom Huizenga
Published May 15, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

Don't see the video above? Click here.

When the intrepid string quartet known as Brooklyn Rider first visited the Tiny Desk nine years ago, no one knew what the musicians might play. They're as likely to trot out an Asian folk tune as they are a string quartet by Beethoven, or one of their own compositions.

For this visit though, we knew exactly what was on tap. The band, fronted by the smoky-voiced Magos Herrera and backed by percussionist Mathias Kunzli, performed three songs from the album Dreamers, a collection steeped in Latin American traditions.

The versatile Mexican singer, who has never sounded more expressive, notes that these songs emerge from struggle.

Gilberto Gil's bossa nova-inspired "Eu vim da Bahia" is a tribute to his home state. He released it in 1965 as Brazil's military dictatorship took charge. The atmospheric, flamenco-tinged "La Aurora de Nueva York," by Vicente Amigo, sets a gritty depiction of the city by Federico García Lorca, who fell to assassins during the Spanish Civil War in 1936. And "Balderrama," by the Argentine folk legend Gustavo Leguizamón, ruminates on a café which served as a safe haven for artists to talk about their work.

The music and the poetry, Herrera explained, "transcended dark times" for its authors. These fresh performances, imbued with both joy and pain, recall the past and point to the present.

SET LIST

  • Gilberto Gil: "Eu vim da Bahia"

  • Vicente Amigo (lyrics by Federico García Lorca): "La Aurora de Nueva York"

  • Gustavo Leguizamón: "Balderrama"

    • MUSICIANS

    Magos Herrera: vocals; Mathias Kunzli: percussion

    Brooklyn Rider: Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen: violins; Nicholas Cords: viola; Michael Nicolas: cello

    CREDITS

    Producers: Tom Huizenga, Beck Harlan; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri, Beck Harlan, Kimani Oletu; Editor: Tsering Bista; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Photo: Amr Alfiky/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk ConcertsNPR News
    Tom Huizenga
    Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
    See stories by Tom Huizenga
    More Stories