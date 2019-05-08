Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: Season Of Light

Published May 8, 2019 at 2:45 PM EDT
Loreena McKennitt
Celebrate the coming of summer, the fertility of the season and the greening of the earth as Fiona Ritchie invites you to gather around the fires of "Beltane," one of four ancient, annual Celtic festivals that mark the passage from one season to the next. Artists featured include Loreena McKennitt, The Poozies, and Jim Malcolm.

