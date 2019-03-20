Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Tiny Desk Family Hour: Fragile Rock

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 20, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT

The setting: Austin's Central Presbyterian Church, last week, during SXSW. The mood: somber, stately, reverent. The moment: just seconds before a performance by Fragile Rock, a rowdy local indie-rock band that performs emo songs, fronted by bickering puppets.

To say that Fragile Rock sent the evening hurtling sideways would be an understatement, as the band unleashed a torrent of faux-grim hilarity and chaos when it wasn't urging the audience to shout out its prescribed antidepressants or berating fans for grinning along. ("We don't appreciate your smiles," seethed Brently Heilbron, in the persona of wounded frontpuppet Milo S. "You wouldn't do that to Conor Oberst."

For "Smile More," the spotlight shifted to Emily Cawood (performing as Briex Cocteau) and Megan Thornton (aka Nic Hole), who spent two minutes savaging the patriarchy. "Don't tell me to smile more, don't tell me what my mouth is for, from a man who started every war," Thornton and her puppet shouted in unison. And, see, here's the secret to Fragile Rock's raucous, ridiculous charm: Subtract the puppets, the stage antics and the silliness of all, and you're still left with some pretty damned good songs.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
