The Thistle & Shamrock: Underneath The Stars

Published January 9, 2019 at 1:16 PM EST
This week's episode of <em>The Thistle & Shamrock </em>features music by Carreg Lafar.
The sun, moon, stars and planets have fueled artists' imaginations by day and night. Drift through this hour of music with Fiona Ritchie and you'll hear why the heavens provide solace for lonely hearts and fuel the dreams of romantics. Featured artists include Carlos Núñez Muñoz, Carreg Lafar and Talitha MacKenzie.

