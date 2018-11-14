The Thistle & Shamrock: Islanders

From far Northerly Shetland to the Hebrides of the West, you'll be immersed in the music of the islands this week. Fiona Ritchie is your guide for an hour of music as fresh as a salt sea breeze, as highly charged as waves tumbling upon deserted beaches and as majestic as mountain wilderness on rocky shorelines.

