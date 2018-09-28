Bringing The World Home To You

Phoebe Bridgers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

By Lyndsey McKenna
Published September 28, 2018 at 10:50 AM EDT
Phoebe Bridgers performs at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival.
Phoebe Bridgers performs at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival.

A few songs into her sun-drenched Saturday Newport Folk set, Phoebe Bridgers paused and proclaimed, "I am a puddle of sweat." It was a one-liner that primed those huddled at the Harbor Stage for the 2018 Slingshot artist's catalog: details delivered with specificity and a subtle sense of humor.

Even Bridgers' stage banter reflected her striking style, mixing straightforward address and astute observation. "This song is about how every time I smoke weed, I remember why I don't smoke weed," she said of the plainspoken plea "Demi Moore." Later, she called "Steamroller," a devastatingly candid cut from her 2015 EP, Killer, "another dark love song," and referred to the defiant "Motion Sickness" as her "only angry song." Despite its venom, it's a song that unspools with a sonic ease that feel refreshing, even for an overheated festival audience.

SET LIST:

  • Smoke Signals

  • Funeral

  • Georgia

  • Demi Moore

  • Killer

  • Steamroller

  • Everything Is Free (Gillian Welch)

  • Untitled (Christian Lee Hutson)

  • Motion Sickness

  • Scott Street

    • CREDITS:

    Technical Director:Josh Rogosin; Production Assistant: Téa Mottolese ; Location Recording facilities Provided by Aura-Sonic, Ltd.; Producer: Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.

    Special thanks to TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Listen to Newport Folk Radio year-round via TuneIn.com or the TuneIn app.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

