The Thistle & Shamrock: Singing The Land

Published March 21, 2018 at 1:53 PM EDT
This week's episode features music by Karine Polwart.
In this program, Fiona Ritchie guides you to some very special landscapes. We feature music from Karine Polwart's award-winning theatrical event "Wind Resistance," originally presented in association with the Edinburgh International Festival. We'll also hear excerpts from fiddler Duncan Chisholm's "Sandwood," named for the finest and least accessible beach in Scotland.

