NPR Music

Lo Moon: Tiny Desk Concert

By Suraya Mohamed
Published January 5, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST

They drove into the NPR garage crammed into an extended cargo van, 9 feet tall, instruments and luggage packed all the way to the ceiling. They didn't use all of that gear, but even on this mainly acoustic, stripped-down set, Lo Moon radiated a signature sound — intimate and demonstrative, haunting yet uplifting, an old-fashioned rock beat under glimmering guitar and keys, overlaid with beautiful, textured vocals.

Lead singer and instrumentalist Matt Lowell says this journey began 5 1/2 years ago with "Loveless," the last song in this set. He created the demo version in a basement studio in New York, moved to Los Angeles and then linked up with Crisanta Baker (guitar, bass, keyboards and backing vocals) and multi-instrumentalist and principal guitarist Sam Stewart. They spent months in a backyard shed with gear and guitars everywhere. There they learned to feed off each other, sometimes jamming on two-chord drones for six hours straight without even saying a word. With the lights turned down, it was a comfortable space for the band to catch its artistic wind and create a celestial sound.

Here too at the Tiny Desk, Lo Moon is at ease, mesmerizing the audience with hooks loaded with what they call "bunches of atmospheres" and a gorgeous blend of soothing harmonies, pulsing rhythms and soaring melodies.

Set List

"This Is It"

"Real Love"

"Loveless"

Musicians

Matt Lowell, Samuel Stewart, Crisanta Baker, Sterling Laws

Credits

Producers: Suraya Mohamed, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Alyse Young, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: Salvatore Maicki; Photo: Christina Ascani/NPR

Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In Americaand isa contributing producer on the Alt.Latinopodcast.She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US.You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
