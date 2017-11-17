Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Benjamin Booker: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 17, 2017 at 9:00 AM EST

Benjamin Booker has a deeply tender voice that, at times, can feel like a whisper But it always cuts to the heart. "Believe," his opening number at the Tiny Desk has a yearning for something to hold on to, something to understand. It's a timeless desire which can be about the personal or the political. But on the second song, "Witness," the title track to his 2017 album, the 28-year-old New Orleans-based singer bears witness to both the racism he's experienced and the hatred still prevalent in our culture and reflected in the daily news.

The title cut is sung here with Saundra Williams (you may recognize her singing alongside the late Sharon Jones on a previous Tiny Desk Concert). The song reflects on two main questions: Will we be a witness to the wrong in the world and is that enough?

It's a potent message that questions the meaning of Booker's own life, but also asks listeners to question the meaning of theirs. The music bears the same sensitivity as the message and that's felt most powerfully in the restrained guitars that punctuate this heartfelt performance.

Set List

  • "Believe"

  • "Witness"

  • "Carry"

    • Musicians

    Benjamin Evan; Mikki Itzigsohn; Sam Hirschfelder; Matthew Zuk

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, CJ Riculan, Nicholas Garbaty; Editor: Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: Salvatore Maicki; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
