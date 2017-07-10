Jay Som: Tiny Desk Concert

Jay Som is the project of 23-year-old Melina Duterte, who has been creating music for the past 10 years or so on a multitude of instruments, from guitar to trumpet. Though she played every instrument on her newest record Everybody Works, her touring band here at the Tiny Desk gave a rougher edge to some of the more premeditated sounds on her wonderful album.

Of the three songs they chose to bring to the Tiny Desk, one was a personal favorite from Everybody Works: "The Bus Song," which is a perfect swirl of stream-of-consciousness:

Take your time

Won't be long till our car breaks down

Your hands in mine

Feel like a firefighter when I take off your shoes

Before concluding with a thoughtful nod to her partner:

Take time to figure it out

I'll be the one who sticks around

And I just want you to lead me

And I just want you to need me

It's lyrics like this, alongside the comfy, no-frills directness of Duterte's delivery,which make Jay Som feel so welcoming and refreshing.

Everybody Worksis available now. (iTunes) (Spotify)

Setlist

"The Bus Song"

"Baybee"

"I Think You're Alright"

Musicians

Melina Duterte (vocals, guitar); Oliver Pinnell (guitar); Zachary Elsasser (drums); Dylan Allard (bass)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Tsering Bista; PA: Jenna Li; Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR.

