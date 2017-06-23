Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Holly Macve: Tiny Desk Concert

By Stephen Thompson
Published June 23, 2017 at 9:00 AM EDT

Holly Macve's voice seems to hover from era to era, coming to rest somewhere between the lonesome twang of Patsy Cline and the moodily modern slur of Lana Del Rey. Macve's songs lope and shimmer at a lazy pace, but they never lack drama, even as she holds herself motionless.

The Brighton-based singer-songwriter recently stopped by the Tiny Desk to perform three songs from Golden Eagle, her debut album. Whether performing on acoustic guitar (for "No One Has The Answers" and "The Corner Of My Mind") or piano (for Golden Eagle's epic title track), Macve remained in complete command. Backed by a suitably low-key band, she'd sound subtly radiant just about anywhere, from your nearest country bar to the most dreamily lit stage in Twin Peaks.

Golden Eagleis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "No One Has The Answers"

  • "The Corner Of My Mind"

  • "Golden Eagle"

    • Musicians

    Holly Macve (vocals, guitar, piano); Tommy Ashby (guitar); Michael Blackwell (bass); David Dyson (drums)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Beck Harlan; PA: CJ Riculan; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
