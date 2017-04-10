Planned Parenthood Benefit Will Include New Music From Sleater-Kinney and Feist
A long list of artists have announced their participation in the project 7-inches For Planned Parenthood-- yes, they're aware of the double-entendre — a series of 7" records and digital releases from a wide range of artists across music, comedy and visual art meant to bring attention and proceeds to the health care organization.
Noteably, the project secured new work from Feist (just before the much-anticipated release of her fifth record, Pleasure) and the legendary Sleater-Kinney, a spokesperson confirmed to NPR. Björk, Bon Iver and Helado Negro contributed rare takes of previously released material. Comedians Aparna Nancherla, Janeane Garofalo and others contributed recordings of performances, most from sets at Los Angeles comedy club Largo. Margaret Atwood read a poem.
"We're incredibly grateful to have the support of so many artists and entertainers, many of them who have themselves relied on us for health care," said Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a statement.
The American Health Care Act, the proposed Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act that was withdrawn from consideration in the House of Representatives in March, would have included limits on the Medicaid funding Planned Parenthood could receive, potentially reducing Medicaid reimbursements to the organization by $400 million. (The Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans legislators who contributed to its tabling, is now attempting to revive it.)
The project launched today with a video featuring John Legend, St. Vincent and Zach Galifianakis covering Minnie Riperton's song "Lovin' You," which you can watch below.
A full list of contributors to 7-inches for Planned Parenthood is below.
Record Contributors:
Aparna Nancherla
Björk
Bon Iver
Bryce Dessner
CHVRCHES
Common
Dr. Willie Parker
dream hampton
Elliott Smith
Estelle
Feist
Foo Fighters
Heather McGhee
Helado Negro
Janeane Garofalo
Jenny Slate
John Legend
Jon Brion
Laurie Anderson
Margaret Atwood
Margaret Cho
Mary J Blige
Mary Lattimore
Matt Berninger
Meg Baird
Mitski
Nico Muhly
Pete Holmes
Sarah Silverman
Sharon Van Etten
Sleater-Kinney
St. Vincent
Tig Notaro
Zach Galifianakis
Visual Contributors:
Angela Pilgrim
Azar Kazimir
Domonique Echeverria
Hisham Akira Bharoocha
Jacqui Oakley
James Merry
Mark Fox
Megan Tatem
Molly Schiot
Penelope Gazin
Rashid Johnson
Shepard Fairey
William Villalongo
