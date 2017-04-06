Bringing The World Home To You

Britney Spears Inadvertently Delays An Election In Israel

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published April 6, 2017 at 11:03 AM EDT
Britney Spears, onstage in Las Vegas in September 2016.
Britney Spears, onstage in Las Vegas in September 2016.

Sometimes, highly anticipated live concerts knock other priorities right off the calendar — in the case of Britney Spears and Israel, even an election.

According to a report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published today, Britney Spears' July 3 concert in Tel Aviv's HaYarkon Park is delaying the Labor Party's leadership vote by a day. The election was originally scheduled to take place on the same day at the Convention Center for Labor, which is adjacent to the park.

The biggest issues at hand are entirely logistical: a "senior party source" told Haaretz that there don't seem to be enough security guards available to work during the Labor primary; many of them were already booked to work at the Spears show.

Even so, according to the Haaretz piece, "the source did admit to some consideration for the party faithful who want to vote in the primary and then watch Britney do her thing."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
