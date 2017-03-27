Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Overcoats: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published March 27, 2017 at 9:00 AM EDT

Overcoats' music has been undeniable for me from the first time I saw the duo perform. The deep friendship between Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell comes across in their vibrant harmonies and the bountiful dance parties that pop up as they go.

Behind those rich voices lies a spare electronic backdrop that feels spacious and refreshing. Not long ago, these songs would likely be backed by a nylon-stringed guitar, but their healthy energy feels more urgent with an underpinning drone and Joao Gonzalez's drumming at the Tiny Desk. Elion and Mitchell carry the melody, and I always find myself uplifted, wanting more.

Young, Overcoats' debut album, comes out April 21. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "23"

  • "Leave The Light On"

  • "Hold Me Close"


    • Musicians

    Hana Elion (vocals, guitar); JJ Mitchell (vocals); Joao Gonzalez (percussion).

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Bronson Arcuri; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Director: Colin Marshall; Videographers: Colin Marshall, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Marian Carrasquero/NPR.

