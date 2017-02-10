Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Esmé Patterson: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published February 10, 2017 at 10:59 AM EST

There's a vibrance to the current music of Esmé Patterson that I wasn't expecting, having listened to her previous band Paper Bird. Gone are the banjos and remnants of folk music, and in their place are electric guitars — sometimes fierce and, here at the Tiny Desk, somewhat understated. She's a relative newcomer to the guitar, making it part of her songwriting only since leaving Paper Bird. But all of this instrumentation is meant to be supportive, not center-stage. At the heart of these songs, from her album We Were Wild,is a reach for independence:

I can't sit still 'cause I'm no mountain

I can't sit so still 'cause I'm no mountain

I can't sit still forever, I'm no mountain

I'm human, I'm human

If there's a thread that ties Patterson's songs together, it's discovering who you are and standing strong. She's doing that well — with a powerful and sensitive band that's got her back.

We Were Wild is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "No River"

  • "Wantin Ain't Gettin"

  • "Yours And Mine"

    • Musicians

    Esmé Patterson (vocals, guitar); Alex Koshak (drums); Jeremy Averitt (bass); Jake Miller (lead guitar)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    NPR MusicTiny Desk ConcertsNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
