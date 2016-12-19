Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

The Oh Hellos: Holiday Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
December 19, 2016

It seemed only fitting for us to have a nine-piece, family-centered band come back to the Tiny Desk to help us celebrate the holidays in 2016. Maggie and Tyler Heath head up The Oh Hellos vocally, but this band — which played a non-holiday show at the desk just a year ago — feels very much like an extended family, in terms of both camaraderie and harmonies.

It helps that The Oh Hellos' members are steeped in the holidays: They're currently on their Christmas Extravaganza Tour, as they play songs from their 2013 holiday collection The Oh Hellos' Family Christmas Album. It exudes spiritual fervor while also finding joy in the Heath family tradition of handbells and group singing of "Jingle Bells" — which yours truly attempted to ring and sing during this set. At a later point, when this Texas nonet let the high holiday fiddling kick in, fake snow and real joy filled the NPR offices with catchy Christmas cheer. Happiest of holidays from the Tiny Desk team.

The Oh Hellos' Family Christmas Album is available now (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Deck The Halls"

  • Mvmt III: "Silent Night, Holy Night"

  • "Jingle Bells"

  • Mvmt IV: "Every Bell On Earth Will Ring"

    • Musicians

    Tyler Heath (vocals, guitar); Maggie Heath (vocals); Austin Norman (drums); Joshua Heinlein (guitar); Matthew Hagerman (viola); Reagan Smith (banjo); Joey Chance (accordion, percussion); Drew Griffith (bass); Nathaneal Smith (guitar)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Colin Marshall, Nicole Boliaux, Nicole Conflenti; Assistant Editor: Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: CJ Riculan; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
