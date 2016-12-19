The Oh Hellos: Holiday Tiny Desk Concert

It seemed only fitting for us to have a nine-piece, family-centered band come back to the Tiny Desk to help us celebrate the holidays in 2016. Maggie and Tyler Heath head up The Oh Hellos vocally, but this band — which played a non-holiday show at the desk just a year ago — feels very much like an extended family, in terms of both camaraderie and harmonies.

It helps that The Oh Hellos' members are steeped in the holidays: They're currently on their Christmas Extravaganza Tour, as they play songs from their 2013 holiday collection The Oh Hellos' Family Christmas Album. It exudes spiritual fervor while also finding joy in the Heath family tradition of handbells and group singing of "Jingle Bells" — which yours truly attempted to ring and sing during this set. At a later point, when this Texas nonet let the high holiday fiddling kick in, fake snow and real joy filled the NPR offices with catchy Christmas cheer. Happiest of holidays from the Tiny Desk team.

The Oh Hellos' Family Christmas Album is available now (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Deck The Halls"

Mvmt III: "Silent Night, Holy Night"

"Jingle Bells"

Mvmt IV: "Every Bell On Earth Will Ring"

Musicians

Tyler Heath (vocals, guitar); Maggie Heath (vocals); Austin Norman (drums); Joshua Heinlein (guitar); Matthew Hagerman (viola); Reagan Smith (banjo); Joey Chance (accordion, percussion); Drew Griffith (bass); Nathaneal Smith (guitar)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Colin Marshall, Nicole Boliaux, Nicole Conflenti; Assistant Editor: Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: CJ Riculan; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

