Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Tegan And Sara: Tiny Desk Concert

By Josh Rogosin
Published November 21, 2016 at 9:42 AM EST

Six months before Tegan and Sara Quin played two sold-out shows at Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club, we booked their Tiny Desk appearance. Their mini-set would take place on Nov. 7, 2016 — the eve of one of the most contentious presidential elections in U.S. history. However fortuitous the timing, it felt cathartic to hear two politically active Canadian twins serenade us before we embarked on our own election.

It's hard to believe Tegan and Sara have been making music for 17 years. They still look a lot like they did when they made their first record, 1999's Under Feet Like Ours. It took eight years for many fans to become hooked, but with the release of The Con, Tegan and Sara began to develop a fiercely loyal fan base. Songs like "Call It Off," "Back In Your Head" and "Nineteen" became heartbreak anthems for a worldwide audience.

Contrary to the poppy sound of 2016'sLove You To Death, the two insisted on performing their Tiny Desk concert acoustically — stripping down highly produced songs while hearkening back to their early recordings. Without the distraction of production, we're left with the gorgeous sound of roughly identical voices blending. Plus, their endearing banter and jovial sibling rivalry left us defenseless against their charm.

Above all, what sets Tegan and Sara apart is how their vocals intertwine. The finest example in this four-song set comes in their hit "Closer" (from 2013's Heartthrob). Their voices, whether sung solo, in unison or in harmony, sound spontaneous, calculated and emotionally honest at the same time. It's no wonder they've stood the test of time while continuing to craft anthems of joy, sorrow and longing for new fans and lifers alike.

Love You To Death is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

  • "Stop Desire"

  • "Boyfriend"

  • "100x"

  • "Closer"

    • Musicians

    Tegan Quin (Vocals); Sara Quin (Vocals); Gabrial McNair (Piano); Brendan Buckley (Drums); Eva Gardner (Bass)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Josh Rogosin, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Colin Marshall, Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: Anna Marketti; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Josh Rogosin
    Josh Rogosin (he/him) stumbled into NPR HQ in 1999 on his way to mixing shows at The Shakespeare Theatre in downtown DC. Since then, he has been at the controls for all of NPR's flagship newsmagazines and gathered sound in far flung places like Togo and Benin, West Africa, Cambodia and Greece for the Radio Expeditions series. He has engineered at NPR West and NPR NY and spent two years as Technical Director at in Los Angeles. He served as Senior Broadcast Engineer for and Studio 360, and was an originating producer and sound designer for NPR's Ask Me Another.
