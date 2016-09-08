The Thistle & Shamrock: Kickstarters

In the 1970s, a handful of globe-trotting bands kicked off the international following for music from Celtic roots. Hear vintage sounds from some of the trailblazers — including The Chieftains, Battlefield Band, Clannad, Boys of the Lough, Planxty, Silly Wizard, De Dannan, Ossian and Tannahill Weavers — and learn how they all combined to feed a growing worldwide interest.

