The Thistle & Shamrock: Kickstarters

Published September 8, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT
Boys Of The Lough.
In the 1970s, a handful of globe-trotting bands kicked off the international following for music from Celtic roots. Hear vintage sounds from some of the trailblazers — including The Chieftains, Battlefield Band, Clannad, Boys of the Lough, Planxty, Silly Wizard, De Dannan, Ossian and Tannahill Weavers — and learn how they all combined to feed a growing worldwide interest.

