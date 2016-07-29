Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Lucy Dacus: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published July 29, 2016 at 10:26 AM EDT

For Lucy Dacus, a 21-year-old with a warm and deep voice, singing comes as naturally as talking. As an adopted child in Richmond, Va., she was raised by a piano-playing mother; now, she writes songs that can be thoughtful, playful and powerful, with tremendous arrangements from guitarist Jacob Blizard.

Dacus and Blizard have been working together since Blizard asked her to be part of a college project he was working on; now, on the strength of her current album No Burden, they've just signed to Matador Records. So consider this Tiny Desk concert a taste of the talent we'll be celebrating for years to come.

No Burden is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

  • "I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore"

  • "Direct Address"

  • "Green Eyes, Red Face"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineers: Suraya Mohamed, Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan McCloy, CJ Riculan; Editor: Claire Hannah Collins; Production Assistant: Marissa Lorusso; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to ourpodcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    Bob Boilen
