Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Joan Shelley, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

By Rachel Horn
Published July 27, 2016 at 8:00 AM EDT
Joan Shelley performing at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival.
Joan Shelley performing at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival.

Louisville, Ky., singer, songwriter and guitarist Joan Shelley crafts lovely, sun-washed folk songs that she performs with gentle intensity. Her voice has the ineffable quality of being at once familiar and entirely fresh. Shelley's most recent album, Over And Even, was recorded by fellow Kentuckian Daniel Martin Moore, and her distinctive, pastoral songwriting and pristine voice quickly made it one of NPR Music's favorites of last year.

Joined by her Over And Even collaborator Nathan Salsburg on guitar, Shelley made her Newport Folk Festival debut on Sunday. She mostly played her own songs, but also nodded to her Kentucky roots with an effortless-sounding a cappella version of "Darlin' Don't You Know That's Wrong," by Appalachian folk singer Addie Graham. "These are the smallest songs you'll hear at this folk festival this year, I think," Shelley remarked with a wry smile, alluding to the louder, rockier bands on Newport's bigger stages. Small songs, perhaps, but each one containing a world.

Set List

  • "Over And Even"

  • "Stay On My Shore"

  • "Easy Now"

  • "Jenny Come In"

  • "Brighter Than The Blues"

  • "Darlin' Don't You Know That's Wrong"

  • "No More Shelter"

  • "Something Small"

  • "River Low"

  • "Not Over By Half"

  • "Subtle Love"

    • Credits

    Audio: Joshua Rogosin, Suraya Mohamed, Loretta Rae; Photography: Adam Kissick

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts
    Rachel Horn
    See stories by Rachel Horn
    More Stories