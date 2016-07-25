Bringing The World Home To You

Xenia Rubinos: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published July 25, 2016 at 1:57 PM EDT

Xenia Rubinos has learned a valuable lesson — "You have to know where you come from to know where you're going" — and applied it to her remarkable music. Rubinos' work contains traces of her Afro-Caribbean roots, but when she and her band do things like use two bassists to play a counter-melody in her song "Lonely Lover," they defy classification.

That's what brings me to her music: the surprises, like the unexpected change-ups she brings to the way voices are presented. It all sounds heady, even heavy, but underneath it all, she and her band lay down serious grooves designed to move both your body and your intellect.

Black Terry Cat is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

  • "Lonely Lover"

  • "Mexican Chef"

  • "Laugh Clown"

    • Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Nick Michael, CJ Riculan; Editor: Claire Hannah Collins; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

