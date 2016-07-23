Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Violent Femmes, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

By Rachel Horn
Published July 23, 2016 at 1:08 PM EDT
Violent Femmes perform at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival.
Violent Femmes perform at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival.

Even though Violent Femmes played the Newport Folk Festival midway through a bright summer afternoon, the rock band's new song "I Could Be Anything" made the sunny field feel like a packed pub, where beer has made everyone friends, and revelers bellow out drinking songs with arms thrown across shoulders.

The off-again, on-again veterans from Milwaukee, who recently released their first studio album in 16 years, threaded their Newport Folk set with wildly diverse songs from their catalog of 30-plus years. Original members Gordon Gano and Brian Ritchie led the band's careening, playful ride through a smattering of polka, blues and acoustic tunes, with Gano shifting from snot-nosed punk to earnest believer on folk-gospel songs like "Jesus Walking On The Water." But (obviously) it was mainstay songs like the off-the-wall hit "Blister In The Sun," crowd favorite "Add It Up" and the xylophone-driven "Gone Daddy Gone" that bonded old and new fans together like a friendly round of lagers.

Set List

  • "Blister In The Sun"

  • "Kiss Off"

  • "Good For/At Nothing"

  • "Love Love Love Love Love"

  • "Country Death Song"

  • "I Could Be Anything"

  • "American Music"

  • "Jesus Walking On The Water"

  • "You Move Me"

  • "Memory"

  • "I Held Her In My Arms"

  • "Issues"

  • "Gone Daddy Gone"

  • "Add It Up"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicNPR Music & ConcertsNPR News
    Rachel Horn
    See stories by Rachel Horn
    More Stories