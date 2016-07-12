Bringing The World Home To You

Jane Bunnett: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published July 12, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT

Jane Bunnett knows a few things about Cuban music. She and her husband, trumpeter Larry Cramer, have been traveling to the island from their home base of Toronto for more than 30 years. They've collaborated with musicians there, as well as back home in Canada and on tours around the globe.

So it should come as no surprise that when Bunnett chose to perform with some of the top young women musicians from the island, she'd choose some of the best of their generation. As you can sense from this video, the members of Maqueque are conservatory-trained, but also schooled in Afro-Cuban tradition.

If you want to hear what Cuba sounds like today, then be sure to listen. It's a pleasure to watch and listen as Jane Bunnett and Maqueque share their passion with the world.

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Little Feet"

  • "Maqueque"

  • "25 New Moves"

    • Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Colin Marshall, Maia Stern; Editor: Claire Hannah Collins; Photo: NPR.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
