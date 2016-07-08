Valley Queen: Tiny Desk Concert

At first it was simply the voice that shook me. I was in Austin, Texas, during SXSW, and my buddy Sean Moeller of Daytrotter told me he was recording a new favorite band and I should come by. The house/makeshift studio on Austin's East Side was saturated with the alluring voice of Natalie Carol and her solid yet rattling Neil Young-ish band. That was my introduction to Valley Queen, and I've seen them shake the walls at a few venues around the country now, one of which was here at NPR. When this band, which has only put out a few singles on Bandcamp so far, came to the Tiny Desk, its members played like veterans. Valley Queen's music is rich with nuance and depth, rooted deep in California country. They are working toward that debut record, and three songs they played at the Tiny Desk were unreleased. Here is an early glimpse of some growing talent.

Set List

"In My Place"

"Hold On You"

"Ride"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; PA: Marissa Lorusso; Photo: CJ Riculan/NPR.

