The Thistle & Shamrock: The Longest Day
Ancient holidays, festivals and fertility rituals once marked the time when the sun reaches its greatest height in the Northern Hemisphere. Host Fiona Ritchie joins in the celebration with music and song handpicked for the longest period of daylight. Hear from artists like Richard Wood, Kathryn Tickell, Maddy Prior and more.
