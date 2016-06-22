Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: The Longest Day

Published June 22, 2016 at 2:32 PM EDT
Kathryn Tickell.
Kathryn Tickell.

Ancient holidays, festivals and fertility rituals once marked the time when the sun reaches its greatest height in the Northern Hemisphere. Host Fiona Ritchie joins in the celebration with music and song handpicked for the longest period of daylight. Hear from artists like Richard Wood, Kathryn Tickell, Maddy Prior and more.

