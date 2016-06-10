Weaves: Tiny Desk Concert

There's something nearly unhinged about Weaves' music. Some of that is in the frenetic guitar of Morgan Waters and the way it contrasts with the swaying-in-the-breeze feel of singer Jasmyn Burke. But then it can all turn upside-down in a hurry — the guitar becomes almost lyrical as Burke sings:

A portion of popcorn that's popping and shopping for fresh hands

Distortion is motion that's ridden forbidden

Don't you dare, don't you dare

You're so coo coo I'm so coo coo

All the while, the rhythm section jitters and shakes, or you may find Burke flat on the floor, singing toward the ceiling.

A Toronto-based art and pop project, Weaves is a young band with just one EP and a debut album coming June 17. That album has already become a favorite of mine: The group has an eagerness to try on new sounds while always remaining playful and quirky — sometimes loud, sometimes gentle and always a trip.

Weaves is available for pre-order now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Coo Coo"

"S***hole"

"One More"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.