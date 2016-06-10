Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Weaves: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published June 10, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT

There's something nearly unhinged about Weaves' music. Some of that is in the frenetic guitar of Morgan Waters and the way it contrasts with the swaying-in-the-breeze feel of singer Jasmyn Burke. But then it can all turn upside-down in a hurry — the guitar becomes almost lyrical as Burke sings:

A portion of popcorn that's popping and shopping for fresh hands

Distortion is motion that's ridden forbidden

Don't you dare, don't you dare

You're so coo coo I'm so coo coo

All the while, the rhythm section jitters and shakes, or you may find Burke flat on the floor, singing toward the ceiling.

A Toronto-based art and pop project, Weaves is a young band with just one EP and a debut album coming June 17. That album has already become a favorite of mine: The group has an eagerness to try on new sounds while always remaining playful and quirky — sometimes loud, sometimes gentle and always a trip.

Weaves is available for pre-order now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Coo Coo"

  • "S***hole"

  • "One More"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
