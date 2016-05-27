Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Carrie Rodriguez: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published May 27, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT

Carrie Rodriguez has been many things: a classically trained violinist turned American fiddler, a duet partner to veteran songwriter Chip Taylor, a successful and popular solo artist in her own right. On occasion, those roles have allowed her Mexican-American roots to bubble to the surface — perhaps in a line sung in Spanish, or through a reference to a classic mariachi song.

On her new album Lola, Rodriguez's bi-cultural life blossoms into a spectacular collection of stories and songs, several of which she included in this Tiny Desk concert with guitarist Luke Jacobs.

Lola is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "I Dreamed I Was Lola Beltrán"

  • "Llano Estacado"

  • "Noche De Ronda"

    • Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
