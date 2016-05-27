Carrie Rodriguez: Tiny Desk Concert

Carrie Rodriguez has been many things: a classically trained violinist turned American fiddler, a duet partner to veteran songwriter Chip Taylor, a successful and popular solo artist in her own right. On occasion, those roles have allowed her Mexican-American roots to bubble to the surface — perhaps in a line sung in Spanish, or through a reference to a classic mariachi song.

On her new album Lola, Rodriguez's bi-cultural life blossoms into a spectacular collection of stories and songs, several of which she included in this Tiny Desk concert with guitarist Luke Jacobs.

Lola is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"I Dreamed I Was Lola Beltrán"

"Llano Estacado"

"Noche De Ronda"

Credits

Producers: Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to ourpodcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.