Steve Kimock: Tiny Desk Concert

Those of us "of a certain age" have always been told to be true to ourselves, with the understanding that maturity will show us a better sense of our true selves. The hope is that we can move forward and look backward with both confidence and (hopefully) not a lot of regret.

But musicians of a certain age are often better off if they resist the tried-and-true and look for something new to stretch their sense of self. They rely on a body of work to inspire yet more growth; that way, their sound changes while still feeling familiar.

Pardon my philosophizing, but that's how I hear Steve Kimock's music — both in this video and on his latest album, Last Danger Of Frost. Long known for his electric-guitar work in improvisational settings, he's rightly considered a musician's musician. I've always thought of him as one of those gifted players whose dedication to his instrument is matched only by his imagination. There's joy in hearing Kimock play acoustically, with no filter (or pedals or amps) between his ideas and his fingers.

Special mention on this video goes to legendary bassist Bobby Vega, who commands his instrument as easily as he breathes or walks around. It's a rare treat to hear these musicians up close and unplugged.

Last Danger Of Frostis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Careless Love"

"Tongue N' Groove"

"Surely This Day"

Credits

Producers: Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame, Nick Michaels; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: NPR.

