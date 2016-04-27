The Thistle & Shamrock: Wayfaring Strangers

The Thistle & Shamrockmarks host Fiona Ritchie's Celtic-Americana event at this year's TradFest, Edinburgh's annual showcase of traditional arts and culture, by retracing the musical migration from Scotland through Ulster to Appalachia. Hear music by Patrick Street, Tim O'Brien, Jean Ritchie and more in this week's episode.

