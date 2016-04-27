Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: Wayfaring Strangers

Published April 27, 2016 at 2:30 PM EDT
Hear "The Crossing" by Tim O'Brien on this week's show.
Hear "The Crossing" by Tim O'Brien on this week's show.

The Thistle & Shamrockmarks host Fiona Ritchie's Celtic-Americana event at this year's TradFest, Edinburgh's annual showcase of traditional arts and culture, by retracing the musical migration from Scotland through Ulster to Appalachia. Hear music by Patrick Street, Tim O'Brien, Jean Ritchie and more in this week's episode.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts
More Stories