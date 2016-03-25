Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published March 25, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT

When singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi sings and plays, you can hear the sound move from the Mississippi Delta up to Chicago. As this video shows, she can dispense uptempo dance grooves and coax her voice around the anguished lyric of the blues.

At the same time, guitarist Derek Trucks seems to summon forth the entirety of contemporary music when he slides his bottle neck up and down the fretboard. As you'll see, The Tedeschi Trucks Band functions in the service of a collective vision that celebrates the blues, jazz and so much more.

Let Me Get By is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Just As Strange"

  • "Don't Know What It Is"

  • "Anyhow"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, Kevin Wait; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame, Cameron Robert, Morgan McCloy; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Matailong Du/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
