Tedeschi Trucks Band: Tiny Desk Concert

When singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi sings and plays, you can hear the sound move from the Mississippi Delta up to Chicago. As this video shows, she can dispense uptempo dance grooves and coax her voice around the anguished lyric of the blues.

At the same time, guitarist Derek Trucks seems to summon forth the entirety of contemporary music when he slides his bottle neck up and down the fretboard. As you'll see, The Tedeschi Trucks Band functions in the service of a collective vision that celebrates the blues, jazz and so much more.

Let Me Get By is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Just As Strange"

"Don't Know What It Is"

"Anyhow"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, Kevin Wait; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame, Cameron Robert, Morgan McCloy; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Matailong Du/NPR.

