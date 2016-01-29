Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

EL VY: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 29, 2016 at 9:00 AM EST

It's fun to see something truly new from someone whose work you love. Matt Berninger came to the Tiny Desk as lead singer of The National a few years ago, but this time he's collaborating with Brent Knopf from the bands Menomena and Ramona Falls. EL VY is their new project, and the two are perfect foils for each other — especially in this intimate setting, which highlights Knopf's playful piano and Berninger's resonant voice. The words at times seem autobiographical; more specifically, they're about a time in Cincinnati when Berninger fell in love with music. He says some of the songs' reflective tone was inspired by seeing his own daughter start to find the same passion.

In concert and on their debut album Return To The Moon,EL VY is a richly textured band. Here, you get something special: At the Tiny Desk, it's almost like watching two artists discover their own songs, which in some ways is how this material came to be in the first place.

Return To The Moon is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "No Time To Crank The Sun"

  • "Careless"

  • "Need A Friend"


    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Niki Walker; Editor: Niki Walker; Photo: NPR

    For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen