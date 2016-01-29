EL VY: Tiny Desk Concert

It's fun to see something truly new from someone whose work you love. Matt Berninger came to the Tiny Desk as lead singer of The National a few years ago, but this time he's collaborating with Brent Knopf from the bands Menomena and Ramona Falls. EL VY is their new project, and the two are perfect foils for each other — especially in this intimate setting, which highlights Knopf's playful piano and Berninger's resonant voice. The words at times seem autobiographical; more specifically, they're about a time in Cincinnati when Berninger fell in love with music. He says some of the songs' reflective tone was inspired by seeing his own daughter start to find the same passion.

In concert and on their debut album Return To The Moon,EL VY is a richly textured band. Here, you get something special: At the Tiny Desk, it's almost like watching two artists discover their own songs, which in some ways is how this material came to be in the first place.

Set List

"No Time To Crank The Sun"

"Careless"

"Need A Friend"



Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Niki Walker; Editor: Niki Walker; Photo: NPR

