The Thistle & Shamrock: The Road Of Tears

Published January 27, 2016 at 11:49 AM EST
Battlefield Band.
Battlefield Band.

The story of the refugee is retold in different corners of the world with each passing era. Along the trail, songs bear witness to the true-life immigrant experience. On this episode of The Thistle & Shamrock, Battlefield Band, Mick Moloney and Mary Black join the artists who continue the tradition of singing their stories.

