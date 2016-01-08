Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

A Composer Finds A Trove Of Ghostly Voices, Stuck Out Of Time

By David Schulman
Published January 8, 2016 at 2:00 AM EST
Olivia Block's recent compositions are a mix of music and found voices — often taken from used microcassette tapes, artifacts from the answering-machine era.
Olivia Block's recent compositions are a mix of music and found voices — often taken from used microcassette tapes, artifacts from the answering-machine era.

Chicago composer Olivia Block is happy enough writing for violins, but she really loves sounds that don't often count as music. That can include the urban ambience she hears walking around her hometown — the creaks and grunts of an elevated train, the whirr of machinery — or, in some cases, sounds most of the world was never meant to hear

Block recently bought an old tape recorder, which came with an unlabeled tape — the tiny kind you find in old answering machines. When she hit play, she heard the sound of a man driving around in 1988, naming businesses and their addresses. Now, she's an avid collector of these microcassettes, and the disembodied voices they contain are finding their way into her work.

Producer David Schulman recently visited Block in Chicago and asked her to break down her process. You can hear the results at the audio links on this page.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR MusicNPR Music & ConcertsNPR NewsMorning Edition
David Schulman