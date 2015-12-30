Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

2015: Looking Back On A Year At The Tiny Desk

By Stephen Thompson,
Bob Boilen
Published December 30, 2015 at 9:00 AM EST
In January, Mucca Pazza set a Tiny Desk record by fitting 23 members onstage.
In just a few weeks, NPR Music will publish its 500th concert recorded live at the famed Tiny Desk — in fact, in 2015 alone, we've put out a whopping 84 of them. Winnowing those 84 down to the 15 you see here wasn't easy, but we settled on an impressive array of highlights, from a 23-piece band to a lone guitarist to a massive, virtually indescribable dance party.

For a full run of Tiny Desk videos, from this year all the way back to the series' inception in 2008, click here. And if you've ever dreamed of playing at the Tiny Desk yourself, be sure to enter NPR Music's second-ever Tiny Desk Contest.

Subscribe to the Tiny Desk podcast.

