NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings Play One For Hanukkah

By Bob Boilen
Published December 10, 2015 at 11:21 AM EST

The moment Brooklyn soul singer Sharon Jones sang the line, "We're cooking up the brisket the kosher butcher sold my uncle Saul," I knew the world had a new Hanukkah classic. This week, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings played a special, holiday-themed Tiny Desk Concert that included this new song, "8 Days (Of Hanukkah)."

We'll put the band's entire performance online Dec. 21, but we didn't want to wait until after the Festival Of Lights to share this song. So "leave the Manischewitz on the shelf" as you enjoy this highlight from Jones' appropriately titled new album, It's A Holiday Soul Party.

It's A Holiday Soul Partyis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "8 Days Of Hanukkah"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs, Niki Walker, Mito Habe-Evans; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

    For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    NPR MusicNPR Music & ConcertsNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen