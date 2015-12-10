Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings Play One For Hanukkah

The moment Brooklyn soul singer Sharon Jones sang the line, "We're cooking up the brisket the kosher butcher sold my uncle Saul," I knew the world had a new Hanukkah classic. This week, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings played a special, holiday-themed Tiny Desk Concert that included this new song, "8 Days (Of Hanukkah)."

We'll put the band's entire performance online Dec. 21, but we didn't want to wait until after the Festival Of Lights to share this song. So "leave the Manischewitz on the shelf" as you enjoy this highlight from Jones' appropriately titled new album, It's A Holiday Soul Party.

It's A Holiday Soul Partyis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"8 Days Of Hanukkah"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs, Niki Walker, Mito Habe-Evans; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

