Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

The Wild Reeds: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 20, 2015 at 11:09 AM EST

Great singers aren't easy to come by, so finding three in one band is something special. The Wild Reeds' music shines when Sharon Silva, Kinsey Lee and Mackenzie Howe harmonize, but each also takes a leading role — and that's the power of the L.A. band, whose songs are clear and memorable, potent and sometimes delicate.

The Wild Reeds' 2014 debut album Blind And Braveonly hints at the talent on display here. Here, the group opens with my favorite song from the record, "Where I'm Going," and then offers a taste of 2016 with two new ones. Next year ought to be a big year for The Wild Reeds, and this Tiny Desk Concert will show you what I mean.

Blind And Braveis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Where I'm Going"

  • "Everything Looks Better In Hindsight"

  • "The World We Built"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Nick Michael, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Julia Reihs/NPR

    For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen