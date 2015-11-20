The Wild Reeds: Tiny Desk Concert

Great singers aren't easy to come by, so finding three in one band is something special. The Wild Reeds' music shines when Sharon Silva, Kinsey Lee and Mackenzie Howe harmonize, but each also takes a leading role — and that's the power of the L.A. band, whose songs are clear and memorable, potent and sometimes delicate.

The Wild Reeds' 2014 debut album Blind And Braveonly hints at the talent on display here. Here, the group opens with my favorite song from the record, "Where I'm Going," and then offers a taste of 2016 with two new ones. Next year ought to be a big year for The Wild Reeds, and this Tiny Desk Concert will show you what I mean.

Blind And Braveis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Where I'm Going"

"Everything Looks Better In Hindsight"

"The World We Built"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Nick Michael, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Julia Reihs/NPR

