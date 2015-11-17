Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 17, 2015 at 8:03 AM EST

Nathaniel Rateliff and his band The Night Sweats are on fire, with concerts that get feet moving and bodies swaying, fueled by rhythm and booze.

It wasn't always this way: In the past, Rateliff would be more easily described as a folk artist. When I saw him recently at a sold-out Sunday-night show in D.C., he expressed intense gratitude for the new audience that's found him. Much of that new crowd has embraced the big-band R&B of his new album, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, which was produced by Richard Swift and released on the legendary Stax Records.

The record and its songs embrace not only Southern soul, but also the rockier side of soul made famous by Irish singer Van Morrison. Here at the Tiny Desk, Rateliff's body-shaking tunes take on a slightly more laid-back sound, served with a warm heart and suitable for a cold beer.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweatsis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "I Need Never Get Old"

  • "Look It Here"

  • "I've Been Failing You"

  • "Mellow Out"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Nick Michael, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Julia Reihs/NPR

    For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicNPR Music & ConcertsNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen